Joyce went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Joyce answered an early 3-0 Mariners lead with a 422-foot solo shot to center in the first, his second round tripper of August. The veteran outfielder had gone 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his first game back from a two-game suspension Tuesday, but factoring in Wednesday's production, he's already compiled five RBI in just five August contests.