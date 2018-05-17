Athletics' Matt Joyce: Smacks pinch-hit homer in loss
Joyce entered Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run.
Joyce hit for Chad Pinder to open the seventh and promptly launched a 381-foot shot to right field, his fifth homer of the season. It was also his second round tripper in as many games and third overall in his last five, a power surge that's helped push Joyce's slugging percentage over the .400 mark for the first time since April 25. The veteran outfielder has also coaxed his average back over the Mendoza Line with his 3-for-6 tally over the last two games, but at .207, it still sits 34 points below his career figure of .241.
