Athletics' Matt Joyce: Solid during rehab
Joyce (back) has hit .281 (9-for-32) with three doubles, three RBI, three walks and four runs across nine rehab games with Triple-A Nashville.
The veteran outfielder appears to be on the verge of a return to the big-league club now that rosters have expanded. Joyce has reportedly been free of all setbacks during his minor-league assignment, and the extended time he's played with the Sounds has likely been sufficient to get his timing at the plate back up to speed. If Joyce does indeed return to the Athletics, he'll be part of a crowded outfield rotation that also includes Ramon Laureano, Dustin Fowler, and potentially, likely September callup Nick Martini.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Takes BP•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hitting off tee•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Still not cleared to resume baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Receives second epidural injection•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Takes step backward in rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...