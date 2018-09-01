Joyce (back) has hit .281 (9-for-32) with three doubles, three RBI, three walks and four runs across nine rehab games with Triple-A Nashville.

The veteran outfielder appears to be on the verge of a return to the big-league club now that rosters have expanded. Joyce has reportedly been free of all setbacks during his minor-league assignment, and the extended time he's played with the Sounds has likely been sufficient to get his timing at the plate back up to speed. If Joyce does indeed return to the Athletics, he'll be part of a crowded outfield rotation that also includes Ramon Laureano, Dustin Fowler, and potentially, likely September callup Nick Martini.