Athletics' Matt Joyce: Sparks offense from leadoff spot again
Joyce went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to San Francisco.
For the second straight day, he sparked the offense as the leadoff hitter, and Joyce's .356 OBP in that lineup slot should keep him there pretty often against right-handed pitching. All 14 of his homers this year (and the vast majority of his hits in general) have come against righties; the lefty-hitting outfielder is hitting only .209 in a limited sample against southpaws.
