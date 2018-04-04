Athletics' Matt Joyce: Starting in outfield Wednesday
Joyce (ankle) is starting in left field and batting second Wednesday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce has been limited to DH duties recently due to an ankle injury, but he's been cleared to return to the outfield after getting the majority of Tuesday's game off to recover. Through six games this season (four starts), Joyce is 4-for-18 (.222) with four walks and two runs scored.
