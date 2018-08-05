Athletics' Matt Joyce: Still not cleared to resume baseball activities
Joyce (back) has been doing strength drills and Watkins exercises with his back but has not yet resumed baseball activities, Eric He of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder received a second epidural shot last Wednesday after experiencing a setback while performing baseball-related activities. Considering he's been out of action since July 7, a relatively sizable minor-league rehab assignment likely awaits Joyce once he's able to gain sufficient clearance.
