Joyce (back) has been doing strength drills and Watkins exercises with his back but has not yet resumed baseball activities, Eric He of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder received a second epidural shot last Wednesday after experiencing a setback while performing baseball-related activities. Considering he's been out of action since July 7, a relatively sizable minor-league rehab assignment likely awaits Joyce once he's able to gain sufficient clearance.

