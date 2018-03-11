Athletics' Matt Joyce: Still nursing sore elbow
Joyce will bat second and serve as the Athletics' designated hitter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Joyce continues to nurse a sore right elbow, which will prevent him from playing the outfield for another week, according to Shea.
Joyce's last appearance in the outfield came March 5, but the fact that he's been able to pick up at-bats as a DH since that time suggests that he's not much risk of missing Opening Day. The 33-year-old began a throwing program prior to Sunday's game and should gradually increase his distance over the next week before receiving clearance to man his usual left-field spot.
