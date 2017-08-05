Joyce has received a two-game suspension without pay for using a homophobic slur in Friday's game.

The suspension is effective immediately, so Joyce will miss the remainder of this weekend's series against the Angels, and could return Tuesday against the Mariners. Jaycob Brugman, Mark Canha and Chad Pinder are all options to start in right field over the next two contests.

