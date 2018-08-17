Athletics' Matt Joyce: Takes BP
Joyce (back) participated in batting practice Friday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Joyce has been on the 10-day disabled list since July since due to a lumbar strain, but he's yet to embark on a rehab stint after suffering multiple setbacks. He began taking swings off a tee earlier in the week, and barring further issues, manager Doug Melvin is hopeful Joyce will return from the DL at the beginning of September.
