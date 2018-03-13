Joyce (elbow), who went 1-for-4 with a double while serving as the designated hitter in Sunday's 7-2 Cactus League win over the Giants, is scheduled to begin a throwing program following Wednesday's off day, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Joyce hasn't played in the outfield for the last two weeks while nursing right elbow soreness, but it appears he's made enough progress to begin testing the joint again. The veteran's two-bagger Sunday was only his second hit over 17 spring at-bats, but he's expected to once again serve in a relatively robust outfield platoon role in 2018.