Joyce, activated earlier in the day from the disabled list, went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run during a loss to the White Sox in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.

Joyce ultimately spent 15 days on the DL with lower back tightness. The outfielder hit third and started in left field for the second game of Friday's twin bill, although he was ultimately pinch-hit for by Stephen Piscotty. Joyce remains mired in a season-long slump, one that's led to an unsightly .194/.308/.365 line over 202 plate appearances.