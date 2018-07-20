Joyce (back) has not resumed hitting after receiving an epidural injection last week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce said that he is being extra cautious in the hopes that giving his back a little extra rest will keep him from suffering a setback or a similar injury in the future. Since he's yet to start hitting or taking any swings at this point, he may remain sidelined through the end of this month, though a more concrete timetable should come to light once he resumes activities.