Olson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and one RBI Sunday in the 2-1 win over the Orioles.

Olson came through with a RBI double in the fourth inning to put the A's up 2-1. He's slashing .256/.346/.410 with four home runs and 14 RBI through 34 games this season. Olson is supplying decent power at the plate, but he'll look to cut down on the strikeouts moving forward (42 in 117 at-bats).