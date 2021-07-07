Olson went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a run-scoring groundout in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Olson got it done with some small ball Tuesday, as he opened the scoring on the afternoon with his first-inning single before notching the final run of the game for Oakland in the second with a grounder that plated Elvis Andrus. The pair of RBI snapped a 13-game drought in that category for Olson, who hit just .170 over that stretch.