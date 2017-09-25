Olson is undergoing an MRI on his hamstring Monday and will be shut down, possibly for the rest of the regular season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Olson will at least be out for a few days, and with just a week left, that probably spells the end of his 2017. If so, Olson will finish with an eye-popping 24 home runs and a .259/.352/.651 batting line over just 59 games in his first extended stint with the Athletics. Expect him to open 2018 as Oakland's starter at first base.