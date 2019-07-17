Athletics' Matt Olson: Homers to extend hit streak to 11

Olson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a victory over Seattle on Tuesday.

Olson went back-to-back with teammate Matt Chapman in the fifth inning, blasting a 387-foot homer to right field. The long ball extended his hitting streak to 11 games, during which he has gone 13-for-46 with four homers and eight runs batted in.

