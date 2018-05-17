Athletics' Matt Olson: Launches sixth homer in Wednesday's loss
Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Olson got to Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel with a 353-foot shot that just cleared the Green Monster in the ninth, his second round tripper over the last three nights. The 24-year-old now has a trio of two-hit efforts over the last six contests, but he's actually seen his season average drop 24 points to .238 since May 2 as a result of a 9-for-48 stretch over the subsequent 13 games.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Goes deep in Monday's win•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Collects key RBI vs. Orioles•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks fourth home run Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Day off against left-hander•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Reaches base three times in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: On base three times Monday•
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...