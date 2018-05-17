Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Olson got to Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel with a 353-foot shot that just cleared the Green Monster in the ninth, his second round tripper over the last three nights. The 24-year-old now has a trio of two-hit efforts over the last six contests, but he's actually seen his season average drop 24 points to .238 since May 2 as a result of a 9-for-48 stretch over the subsequent 13 games.