Olson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 7-0 win during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

The first baseman supplied a little more power in the nightcap, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Olson has hit safely in six straight games, and on the season he's slashing .288/.377/.577 with four homers and 12 RBI through 15 contests.