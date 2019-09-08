Athletics' Matt Olson: Matches career high in homers
Olson went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a two-run single, two total runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Tigers.
The monster night began as Olson scored the tying run in the fourth inning on a Ramon Laureano single. He then homered off Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann in the fifth inning and added his two-run single in the sixth. The first baseman is on a 10-game hitting streak, batting .390 (16-for-41) with three homers, seven RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. For the year, Olson is now slashing .275/.359/.544, matching his career high with 29 homers and adding 73 RBI and 61 runs in 108 games.
