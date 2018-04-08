Olson went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

The second-year slugger has picked it up since the calendar flipped to April, despite the fact that he's keeping nowhere near the torrid home-run pace he generated in his eye-popping rookie campaign. Olson has hit safely in five of the last six games, churning out multi-hit tallies in three of those outings. He's also driven in a run in three of his past four contests, but his pair of round trippers on the season remain his only extra-base hits over his first 42 plate appearances of 2018.