Olson is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The left-handed slugger will take a seat with one of the game's top lefty starters (Clayton Kershaw) on the hill for Los Angeles. Olson is 4-for-17 with six strikeouts and three walks through five games. Jed Lowrie moves to designated hitter while Mitch Moreland handles first base.
