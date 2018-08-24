Olson went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Despite the disappointing outcome from a team perspective, Olson enjoyed an individually rewarding day while snapping out of the 1-for-16 slump that had encompassed his last four games. The 24-year-old is still enjoying a solid August despite his recent struggles, and Thursday's multi-hit effort served as his seventh of the month. Olson has offered a bit more pop in recent contests as well, racking up seven doubles and a home run over the last 11 games.