Olson went 2-for-5 with a double in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

Olson's modest hot streak continued Wednesday, with production vaulting his tally to 6-for-15 with three doubles, two RBI, a walk and a run over the last four games. The 24-year-old has improved on a lackluster July over the first half of August, as he's now hitting .267 during the current month and is just one double short of the six he compiled over 25 July games.