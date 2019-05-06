Athletics' Matt Olson: Pair of hits in rehab
Olson (hand) went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Fresno on Sunday.
Olson has now hit safely in three straight rehab games and has a pair of RBI during that stretch. The 25-year-old is likely to be evaluated Monday for a possible activation Tuesday.
