Olson went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Olson generated his third multi-hit game of August in the one-run victory, a tally that included this fifth two-bagger over the last 11 games. The slugging infielder has only left the yard a modest four times since July 6, but his 22 home runs rank him second only to Khris Davis (34) on the Athletics.