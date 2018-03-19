Athletics' Matt Olson: Raps out pair of hits Sunday
Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Sunday's 14-0 Cactus League win over the White Sox.
Olson has a somewhat less prolific home run pace going this spring compared to the jaw-dropping long-ball display he put on during his rookie season, but he's enjoyed a solid exhibition slate overall. The 23-year-old has slugged a pair of round trippers and has posted a solid .293 average over 47 plate appearances across 15 spring games. Set for an everyday first base job, Olson will look to put a significant dent in the 27.8 percent strikeout rate he generated in 2017 while keeping his power numbers robust.
