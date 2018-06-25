Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

The White Sox will be glad to be rid of Olson, who went 6-for-18 with two home runs, three RBI and five runs over the four-game series. The young slugger has hit safely in six straight games overall, raising his average 14 points to .246 in the process.

More News
Our Latest Stories