Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday.

Olson generated the only multi-hit effort for the Athletics on an afternoon where they were mostly stymied by German Marquez and a pair of relievers. The two-hit tally snapped a 1-for-21 slump for Olson that had encompassed his last five games. The 24-year-old has endured his toughest full month of the season at the plate, as despite Sunday's production, he's still hitting just .207 (17-for-82) since the calendar flipped to July.