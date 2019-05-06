Olson (hand) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Olson has been cleared to rejoin the A's ahead of Tuesday's game against the Reds after completing a five-game rehab stint with Triple-A Las Vegas, during which he went 4-for-22 (.182) with a homer and two RBI. To make room for Olson, the Athletics are expected to designate Kendrys Morales for assignment. Look for Olson to immediately reclaim his role as the team's primary first baseman, though he may be eased back into action given the extended length of his absence.