The Athletics recalled Olson from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

He was sent to Nashville on July 3 but returns to the big show as the A's look to give more time to their younger players. Olson should piece together time in right field, first base and designated hitter. The 23-year-old has clubbed 19 home runs and posted a .267/.370/.563 over 292 plate appearances for Nashville this year, his second go-round at that level, and already has four big flies in 49 at-bats this year with Oakland.