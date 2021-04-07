Olson (knee) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Olson will sit out for a second straight contest after suffering a knee contusion recently. He underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage and should be considered day-to-day. Mitch Moreland is starting at first base, Mark Canha is serving as the designated hitter and Seth Brown is joining the lineup in left field in Olson's absence.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Out with bruised knee•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Multi-hit effort in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Decimating spring arms•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Continues wielding scorching bat•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Opens eyes with first spring homer•