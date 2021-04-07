Olson (knee) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Olson will sit out for a second straight contest after suffering a knee contusion recently. He underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage and should be considered day-to-day. Mitch Moreland is starting at first base, Mark Canha is serving as the designated hitter and Seth Brown is joining the lineup in left field in Olson's absence.

