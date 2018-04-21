Athletics' Matt Olson: Stays hot with pair of hits Friday
Olson went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.
He helped the Athletics get off to an auspicious start with a first-inning single that plated Jed Lowrie, one of three runs that would come home for Oakland during the frame. Olson has been wielding a hot bat over the last four games, going 8-for-19 with two doubles, one home run, five RBI, two walks and three runs over that span.
