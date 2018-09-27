Olson went 1-for-5 with a grand slam Wednesday in the Athletics' 9-3 win over the Mariners.

Olson's bases-clearing drive off reliever Chasen Bradford concluded a six-run fifth inning for the Athletics, who kept their hopes of earning home-field advantage for the wild-card matchup with the Yankees alive with the victory. Though he has seen his OPS fall more than 200 points from his impressive rookie campaign, Olson is coming on strong in September with a .295/.396/.526 slash line, five home runs and 19 RBI in 23 games.