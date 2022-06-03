Muncy went 4-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and was also hit by a pitch in Single-A Stockton's win over San Jose on Thursday.

The multi-dinger night marked Muncy's first as a professional, and his four hits were also a career best per Michael Avallone of MLB.com. Muncy has multi-hit efforts in three of the Ports' last five games and is a sizzling 10-for-28 with two homers and four RBI in the last seven contests overall, but he's still carrying a bloated 31.4 percent strikeout rate across 207 plate appearances.