The Athletics promoted Muncy from Single-A Stockton to High-A Lansing on Wednesday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

The 2021 first-round draft pick has produced at slightly-above-league-average level for Stockton (.365 wOBA, 108 wRC+) for the season, but he's been an even better dating back to June 1, slashing .234/.369/.447 while trimming his strikeout rate to a high, but still palatable 28.6 percent. In Lansing, the 19-year-old shortstop will be joining Oakland's top overall hitting prospect in catcher Tyler Soderstrom.