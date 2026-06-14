Athletics' Max Muncy: Homers in Sunday's loss

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Rockies.

Muncy has started five of six games at third base since returning from a broken hand Monday. He has gone 4-for-18 (.222) with seven RBI in those contests. For the season, the infielder is batting .236 with a .707 OPS, three homers, 14 RBI, 18 runs scored, six doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 31 games. With Muncy working his way back to regular status in the lineup, it appears Zack Gelof will primarily compete with Jeff McNeil for playing time at second base, though all but one of Muncy's starts since his return have come against southpaws.