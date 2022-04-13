Muncy has gone 6-for-16 with two homers, two doubles and six RBI across his first four games for Low-A Stockton.

The No. 25 pick in last year's draft, Muncy had a quiet debut in rookie ball last year, but his bat has been much louder to start this season. That said, he's also managed to strike out eight times in 18 plate appearances, so there's still plenty of work for him to do. At just 19 years old, he's at least two or three years away from the majors, but there's certainly intriguing upside to be found here. And no, despite their similarities, he's not related to the Dodgers' Max Muncy.