Muncy is slashing .360/.429/.600 across 28 plate appearances over his first seven games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old just slugged his first home run of the season Sunday against Sugar Land, and he's hit safely in four of the last five games overall. This marks Muncy's first foray at the Triple-A level after playing at both High-A and Double-A in 2023, so his early success is encouraging even when factoring in the hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League. Nick Allen is currently holding down the shortstop role with the big-league club, but given the Athletics' lack of postseason aspirations, it wouldn't surprise to see Muncy be given his first promotion to the majors at some point this season, especially if Allen's offensive struggles persist.