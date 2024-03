The Athletics reassigned Muncy to minor-league camp Sunday.

Muncy was a first-round draft pick in 2021 and was promoted from Single-A Stockton to High-A Lansing last season in July. The shortstop has slashed .179/.233/.464 with two home runs across 30 plate appearances in 15 Cactus League games. Additionally, the 21-year-old struck out 14 times in those games.