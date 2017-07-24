Schrock went 5-for-7 with a home run, two walks and five RBI while playing in both halves of a doubleheader for Double-A Midland on Sunday.

Schrock struggled to adjust to Double-A pitching in April with a .228 average, but he's been on fire at the dish since then, amassing a .348/.406/.466 line over the last two-plus months. Though he's not particularly toolsy, Schrock's contact-hitting skills are matched by few in the minors, with his 9.4 strikeout rate ranking as the second-best mark among qualified hitters in the Texas League. The 22-year-old has been a nice value pickup for the Athletics, who acquired him from the Nationals last summer in exchange for lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski, who was in the final year of his contract.