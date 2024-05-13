Schuemann went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners.

Schuemann sent one deep off Luis Castillo in the fifth for his second home run of the year. That's now consecutive games with an extra-base hit and an RBI for Schuemann, who's slashing .280/.400/.520 with five RBI, six runs and a 5:5 BB:K over his late eight games.