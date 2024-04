Schuemann went 1-for-2 with a home run and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Guardians.

Schuemann's fifth-inning blast off of Logan Allen represented his first major-league hit and home run. He also added the first stolen base of his career later in the game after reaching on a walk. Schuemann was making his third start at a third different position (third base) Saturday and all three starts have come against lefties. He's unlikely to make a fantasy impact.