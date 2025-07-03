Schuemann went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay.

It was the second time this season that Schuemann recorded three hits in a game, highlighted by his solo homer off Ryan Pepiot in the second frame. Schuemann has started in just 11 games since the beginning of June, but he could see some additional playing time in the short-term if Luis Arias (hamstring) and Jacob Wilson (hamstring) remain sidelined.