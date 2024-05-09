Schuemann went 3-for-7 with a double, two walks and two runs during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.

Schuemann did the majority of his damage in the nightcap, when he got on base thrice via a pair of singles and a walk and came around to score twice. The rookie has now reached safely in five consecutive games, a stretch during which he 's lifted his batting average and on-base percentage to .216 and .348, respectively.