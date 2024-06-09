Schuemann went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Athletics fell victim to Kevin Gausman's first career shutout and went down on strikes 10 times against the veteran right-hander, so Schuemann's performance is one that passes for a successful one in that context. The rookie now has singles in back-to-back games and is enjoying a solid June thus far, producing a .348 average and .766 OPS across his first 24 plate appearances of the month (seven games).