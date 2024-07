Schuemann went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Schuemann made plenty of noise out of the bottom of the order, generating one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics on the night while recording a steal for the second straight game. The rookie shortstop also has an eight-game on-base streak, and he's now posted multi-hit tallies twice in the last four contests.