Schuemann, who went 3-for-3 with an RBI double, a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Tuesday, owns a .304 average and .905 OPS across 60 games with the Aviators this season.

The 26-year-old boasts a diverse offensive resume that includes 14 doubles, two triples, six homers, 29 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 256 plate appearances. Schuemann put together solid offensive stints at Double-A Midland in 2021 and 2022 as well, and although the hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League is undoubtedly helping boost his current numbers, it's certainly possible he's deemed worthy of a promotion to the big-league club before season's end.