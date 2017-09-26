Brady fired three clean innings in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Mariners, recording a strikeout.

Brady got his nine outs on an efficient 30 pitches, a welcome respite from his recent struggles. The 30-year-old right-hander had allowed a combined seven earned runs in two of his previous three outings, and Monday's effort represented his longest scoreless appearance of the season. However, despite Monday's blanking, he retains an unsightly 10.50 ERA across six September frames, and a 5.87 figure on the season.