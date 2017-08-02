Athletics' Michael Brady: Heads back to minors
Brady was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
The Athletics recently added another long-relief option to their bullpen after Chris Smith was pushed out of the rotation, so Brady was rendered a bit redundant. The right-hander likely wouldn't have been available until the weekend anyway after he covered six frames in long relief Tuesday after starter Sean Manaea lasted just three innings.
