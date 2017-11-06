Athletics' Michael Brady: Outrighted to Triple-A
Brady was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With numerous players being brought off the 60-day DL, the A's had to make room on the 40-man roster and opted to outright Brady. Brady pitched 31.2 innings over 16 games last season. In that time he owned a subpar 5.68 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.
